Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in Queens strip club melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Cardi B has been indicted by a Queens grand jury in connection with a melee inside a strip club last year.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, faces a 14-count indictment, including two counts of felony attempted assault.

That is a significant upgrade from the two misdemeanors -- assault and reckless endangerment -- that she was initially facing for a dispute with bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing last August.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband

The Grammy-winner rejected a plea deal last April to third-degree assault, which included no jail time.

Prosecutors told a judge last month that "further investigation necessitated" her case be presented to a grand jury.

Cardi B told the judge she would not be testifying before the grand jury.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentqueensnew york citycardi bassaultcourt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia refinery fire contained but not under control
6 cars erupt into flames near Philadelphia Mills
Pollution from refinery fire could irritate asthma, COPD sufferers
Disturbing details released in murder of grandmother, grandson in Willingboro
5-year-old girl killed in crash on I-476 in Lehigh County
Authorities unveil stacks of seized cocaine after Philadelphia port bust
Ex-classmate gets life in prison for Sarah Stern murder
Show More
Chase Utley set for retirement night
Lumberton residents clean up after flood
Couple found guilty in boy's fatal beating over spilled cereal
AccuWeather: A Beautiful Summer Weekend
3 men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News