Arts & Entertainment

Rapper DMX still on life support following heart attack, publicist now says

EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper DMX on life support following heart attack

WHITE PLAINS, New York -- Rapper DMX remained on life support at a New York Hospital on Saturday night, his publicist now says.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, said the hip hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had a heart attack.

"I received a call this morning that Earl Simmons was in the hospital, at the White Plains Hospital, and that he had had a heart attack, and I'm not sure how it was induced and that he's on life support," Richman said.

EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX is on life support in a New York hospital and in grave condition, according to his family.



Richman did not say if the rapper suffered an overdose, as has been reported by a number of outlets.

"I've spoken to the family and the family and I are quite close with each other. I am concerned about his well-being and mindful of his significance. I have known Earl for over 25 years and I believe that his music is quite poignant, very important. He's truly a poet of our time," Richman said.

Richman said Simmons had been in the midst of making a movie.

Well wishes came pouring in on social media Saturday from many celebrities.

Hip hop producer Eric B and fellow rapper Missy Elliott asked their followers to pray for DMX.













Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwhite plainswestchester countynew yorkrapperdmxhospitalmusicmusic newsheart attack
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby Twp. police search for missing pregnant woman
3 wounded after triple shooting in Cobbs Creek: Police
1 man dead after SEPTA bus crash in Frankford: Officials
Protesters demand more protection on Atlantic City Boardwalk
AccuWeather: Easter Warm-Up
Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison
Embiid scores 24 points in return, 76ers beat Timberwolves
Show More
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Jefferson Health holds vaccine clinic for IDD patients
Pa. set to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Local congressmembers say the US Capitol Police must be expanded
More TOP STORIES News