Rapper Post Malone involved in crash in California

EMBED >More News Videos Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in America Saturday. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on September 1, 2018.

Rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, California, authorities said.No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.VIDEO: Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in AmericaAfter the initial impact occurred, a white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.The police spokesperson said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.-----