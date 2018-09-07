ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Post Malone involved in crash in California

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, California, authorities said.

No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.

After the initial impact occurred, a white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.

The police spokesperson said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
A plane carrying rapper Post Malone made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport in New York after two tires were blown during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.


