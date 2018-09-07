Rapper Post Malone involved in crash in California

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --Rapper Post Malone was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood, California, authorities said.
No one was injured in the collision, which was reported about 2:42 a.m. at the intersection of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department.
After the initial impact occurred, a white Rolls Royce continued on and struck a fence and some shrubs in Beverly Hills proper, authorities said.
The police spokesperson said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
