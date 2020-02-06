Arts & Entertainment

Rare photos of Bruce Springsteen's performance at Main Point on display in Conshohocken

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Now you can see the Boss like you have never seen him before.

A new exhibit featuring rare pictures of Bruce Springsteen opened Wednesday night at Coll's Custom Framing and Gallery in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

The pictures were taken 45 years ago when Springsteen performed in concert at the Main Point in Bryn Mawr.

The show occurred six months before the release of "Born To Run" and included the first performance of Thunder Road.

Approximately 300 fans were at the Main Point, but many others heard it on radio station WMMR.

Some of the pictures were taken by the late Phil Ceccola, who used to chauffeur Springsteen around Philadelphia.

There is also some rare memorabilia on display at the gallery.

The exhibit is free and all items are available to purchase.

Coll's Custom Framing & Gallery is located at 324 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The show will run during regular business hours 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m./ Saturdays until 4 p.m.
