Reactions pour in following announcement of rapper DMX's death

Simmons died at the age of 50 a week after being hospitalized following a heart attack, the family says. Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse.
His label Def Jam Recordings released a statement on the artist's passing.
"Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl "DMX" Simmons," the statement read. "DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."
Simmons received an outpouring of support on social media.
LeBron James
❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021
Halle Berry
DMX. 🕊 His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family.— Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 9, 2021
Viola Davis
RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/WC5LsaL9j8— Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 9, 2021
Wendy Williams
Rapper DMX passed away earlier today. He was 50 years old. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family 💜 #RIP pic.twitter.com/5fKQiOCQaG— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 9, 2021
Jerry O'Connell
Rest In Peace DMX pic.twitter.com/H5ZHgRZCYN— Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) April 9, 2021
Mayweather Promotions
“Always trust everyone to be themselves but trust in the fact you can see them well.” - DMX— Mayweather Promotions (@MayweatherPromo) April 9, 2021
Gone but not forgotten. 🕊 #RIPDMX pic.twitter.com/f7lGqW8HGt
DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album "It's Dark and Hell is Hot," which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Get At Me Dog" and "Stop Being Greedy."
The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including "...And Then There Was X," "Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood," "The Great Depression" and "Grand Champ." He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.
MORE NEWS: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at age 99: Royal family
His last album, "Undisputed," was released in 2012.
Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film "Belly" and appeared in "Romeo Must Die" a couple years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for the film's soundtrack song "Come Back in One Piece."
The rapper also starred in "Exit Wounds" with Steven Seagal and "Cradle 2 the Grave" with Li.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.