Life of the rich and famous. It's a whole other world.So different, in fact, a California real estate brokerage firm had to find a creative way to attract a unique buyer.The Smith Group created a music video to help them sell a $45-million mansion in Newport Beach, California.They created 'Teach Me How to Duffy,' a spoof on the popular song and dance crazy 'Teach Me How to Dougie' by Cali Swag District.The rappers actually appear in the four minute video (which you can watch below) along with the agents who show off different parts of that 14,000 square foot mansion.The video took four days to shoot and cost $50,000.And it might have paid off. There have been at least four serious buyers who want to schedule a showing.A Duffy is an electric-powered boat invented in the 1970s.------