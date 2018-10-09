U.S. & WORLD

Real estate firm makes 'Teach Me How to Duffy' music video to help sell $45-million mansion

EMBED </>More Videos

Real estate agents create music video. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 9, 2018.

Life of the rich and famous. It's a whole other world.

So different, in fact, a California real estate brokerage firm had to find a creative way to attract a unique buyer.

The Smith Group created a music video to help them sell a $45-million mansion in Newport Beach, California.

They created 'Teach Me How to Duffy,' a spoof on the popular song and dance crazy 'Teach Me How to Dougie' by Cali Swag District.

The rappers actually appear in the four minute video (which you can watch below) along with the agents who show off different parts of that 14,000 square foot mansion.

The video took four days to shoot and cost $50,000.

And it might have paid off. There have been at least four serious buyers who want to schedule a showing.

A Duffy is an electric-powered boat invented in the 1970s.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldentertainmentreal estaterapper
U.S. & WORLD
Arizona chain reaction crash sends truck on top of car
Inmates hide in trash cans to escape Kentucky prison
Hurricane Michael intensifies to Cat 2, takes aim at Florida
Kanye West to visit President Trump, discuss prison reform
More u.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Voice of 'Little Mermaid' surprises N.J. couple at their wedding
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Surveillance video shows suspect fire shots in Olney murder
Suspected thief crashes in Delco driveway after police chase
Kensington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Hundreds attend vigil to honor 20 victims of limousine crash
Limo safety in the spotlight following deadly crash
Hurricane Michael intensifies to Cat 2, takes aim at Florida
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warm and Humid Today
Man, 26, shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Show More
Kanye West to visit President Trump, discuss prison reform
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Bode and Morgan Miller welcome new baby after daughter's tragic drowning
Demolition to start on Allentown warehouse destroyed in fire
Report: Eagles RB Ajayi out for the season with ACL tear
More News