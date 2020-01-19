Arts & Entertainment

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS

1 / 18

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities hit the silver carpet for the SAG Awards, one of the most reliable bellwethers of the Oscars. Check out the photo gallery above to see what they wore.

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning along with committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin -- and the help of two adorable dogs --- rolled out the carpet Friday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Coming three weeks ahead of the Oscars, this will be an early test for the chances of the Academy Awards front-runners, among them Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will begin at 8 p.m. EST.

Click here for the full list of SAG Award nominees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessag awardsred carpet fashionmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man found dead on Pa. highway
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
Del. shelter to receive dogs from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico
4 people rescued from roof of burning home
AccuWeather: Bright, But Brisk Monday
2 more Puerto Rico officials fired after warehouse break-in
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Show More
Josh Shapiro knows why he and the President share same voters
Andy Reid just one win away from second Super Bowl appearance
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Man critical after struck by car In West Philadelphia
Woman critical after shot while walking down street
More TOP STORIES News