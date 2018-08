Thursday is shaping up to be a perfect day forfans. Reese Witherspoon herself confirmed that Elle Woods is coming back for another movie.Witherspoon announced the big news with a video of her floating by in a bikini, reminiscent of her character's law school application video.The popular 2001 movie spawned a 2003 sequel and 2007 Tony-nominated musical. The plot of the third film has not yet been announced.Since playing the unexpected law student, Witherspoon has gone on to found a production company, Hello Sunshine , dedicated to celebrating women's stories. She's also won an Oscar and an Emmy.