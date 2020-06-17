Regal Cinemas and Cinermark to reopen in July with new safety guidelines

Cinemark and Regal Cinemas are both getting ready to reopen after thousands of movie theaters closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cinemark made the announcement Wednesday, saying it hopes to have all of its movie theaters reopened by mid-July.
"We cannot wait to have you back. It's showtime," Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said in a video message to moviegoers. "
Guests can expect enhanced sanitizing and social distancing protocols in place.
"Cinemark will kick off its four-phased reopening with select Dallas-area theatres beginning Friday, June 19, with the remaining phases to take place between July 3 and July 17," the theater chain said in a statement.
Regal announced Tuesday it will begin a phased reopening starting Friday, July 10.
Concessions may also look different in a post-COVID world.
Regal says its theaters will have limited seats to enforce social distancing. It's also implementing contactless payments for tickets and concession items.
"Employees will sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie using new electrostatic 'fogger' equipment. This form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula that is fast drying," announced Regal.
Regal Cinemas operates over 500 theaters across the U.S.
