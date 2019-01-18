ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over sexual misconduct allegations

R Kelly arrives at the 2013 American Music Awards, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Multiple outlets have reported that Sony Music has dropped embattled R&B star R. Kelly from its roster.

The announcement comes two weeks after the popular documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" drew fresh attention to the sex abuse allegations against R. Kelly, which have dogged him most of his career. The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements have held protests, demanding his music be dropped from streaming services and beyond.

Representatives for Sony and RCA Records, where R. Kelly was signed to, didn't immediately return emails seeking comment.

Lady Gaga and Celine Dion recently removed their duets with R. Kelly from streaming services and French rock band Phoenix apologized for collaborating with the singer in 2013.

R. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newscelebritysexual misconductsonyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Winnie the Pooh Day: Things you may not know
The very best movies screening in Philadelphia this week
Cardi B, Camila Cabello among 2019 Grammys performers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warnings Posted for Parts of Our Area
Gov. Tom Wolf declares State of Emergency for Pa.
Murphy declares state of emergency for NJ starting at noon
Utility companies taking steps to limit icing issues
4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware
Mourners requested for veteran's funeral in South Jersey
Philly Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown to step down
The impact of the government shutdown on local workers
Show More
Students targeted in multiple robberies in West Philadelphia
Shoppers fill the grocery store ahead of this weekend's storm
Officials: No evidence of a crime in Montco couple's death
FBI investigates Upper Merion school threat
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
More News