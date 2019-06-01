Review of Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge from 1st park visitors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5322561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Visitors to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge can get behind the controls of the Millennium Falcon, making a smuggling run with the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy."

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The countdown is over. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge finally opened to the public inside Disneyland on Friday.Eager fans with the first reservations started waiting at 5 a.m.Guests received wristbands corresponding with their four-hour time slot, and many said it made traveling to another planet, easy."I was very worried about ... chaos, but no, everything was calm, everything was organized," said David Sanchez of Huntington Beach.So how did the first group of visitors react to the 14-acre planet of Batuu and the massive Millennium Falcon? They were in awe."We felt like we were in a different world. I mean we didn't hear any other music from any other land it was truly like we were on Batuu," said Jude Tedmori of Glendale.Two friends who flew in from Boston Thursday night were taking home more than $5,000 worth of "Star Wars" merchandise. Others were just thrilled to be part of this historic opening.Nine-year-old Cassidy Sanchez's review? "It was the best thing of my life."If you would like to visit Galaxy's Edge, keep in mind that until June 23, you will need a reservation to get in. After that, reservations will no longer be required, but guests will use a "virtual queue" through their smartphones that will alert them when they may enter the new land.