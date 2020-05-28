Arts & Entertainment

Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore talk season 2, hole-in-one on 'Holey Moley'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "Holey Moley" is back this week with a very exciting moment, the season's first hole-in-one!

"We just absolutely lose it anytime there's a hole-in-one on our show," said Joe Tessitore, play-by-play analyst.

Comedian and actor Rob Riggle returns as color commentator alongside Tessitore. The duo said it feels great to be back for season 2.

"We said let's keep the stuff that we love, shake the stuff that we didn't, and heighten the stuff that really worked, and that's what we did," Riggle said.

This week a former professional golfer is teeing up against a scrapbooking queen. A garbologist is facing off against a professional dancer, and a model and revenge-seeking husband from season one show off their diving skills.

We'll see them show off their skills on a new hole called "Diving Range" to guest judges Olympic diver Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg.

"If you want to see Steve Guttenberg lose his mind, tonight's the night," Riggle joked. "It's going to be something special to behold."

The "Thunder from Down Under" will also make an appearance.

The course is bigger and zanier and the prize is a whopping $250,000 at the end of the season.



Don't miss tonight's all-new "Holey Moley" at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimegolf
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. Dems say GOP lawmaker's COVID-19 case kept secret
Car stolen with 1-year-old boy in back seat
Owners of South Jersey gym that reopened early sue state
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 9-year-old
Malcolm Jenkins to speak at Philly's virtual graduation ceremony
Massive fire consumes historic Delco church
Child killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect captured in Maryland
Violent protests rock Minneapolis for 2nd straight night
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Showboat owner planning $100M water park in AC
More TOP STORIES News