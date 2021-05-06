disney+ streaming service

Robin Roberts is 'Turning the Tables' with female celebrities in new Disney+ show

"We drink the tea and we spill the tea," Roberts teased about her upcoming series.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Robin Roberts is 'Turning the Tables' with new Disney+ show

Robin Roberts is inviting female celebrities for intimate and moving conversations on her new Disney+ series, "Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts."

"This project is very personal to me, and I'm proud to bring it to Disney+," Roberts said in a statement.

Different from traditional interviews, these discussions are more candid and the guests often interview Roberts, as well as each other, in an open format.

"It's called 'Turning the Tables' because they turn the tables on me and we turn the tables on each other," Roberts said on "Good Morning America."

The four-episode series explores topics such as identity, insecurity, overcoming health and emotional issues and discipline.

"To me, discipline is not knowing any other way but to pour your heart and soul into everything that you do because you love it so much," actress and singer Sofia Carson said in a first look clip shared on "Good Morning America."

Other guests include Debbie Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

"We drink the tea and we spill the tea," Roberts teased.

Roberts is also an excutive producer on the series along with LeBron James and his media conglomerate, The SpringHill Company.

"Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts" premieres Friday, July 30 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgmacelebrityrobin robertsactortelevisiondisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
Yvette Nicole Brown reveals legend who inspired 'Big Shot' character
Much-anticipated series finale 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' now available on Disney+
'Secrets of the Whales' debuts Earth Day on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US friends sentenced to life in prison in killing of Italian police officer
Wife's Facebook post leads FBI to Capitol riot suspect in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: Army trainee hijacks SC school bus with gun; 18 kids, driver safe
New details in case of 2-year-old lured from Virginia church
8th-grade students return to Philadelphia school to finish year
Husband of missing Colorado woman charged with murder
Emotional reunion in Philadelphia caught on camera
Show More
Philly physician raises $500K, sending oxygen tanks to India
Philly leaders consider closing loopholes on illegal use of ATV, dirt bikes
Fatal crash on Route 202 in Montgomery County
Identical twins earn $24 million in college scholarship offers
Josh Duggar arrest: Former reality star released awaiting trial
More TOP STORIES News