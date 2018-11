The @RollingStones are coming to Philadelphia 👄 Tickets for June 4 go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10am 🎸 pic.twitter.com/A079nUU8mR — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) November 19, 2018

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are in their mid-70s, but the Glimmer Twins will ride again bringing the Rolling Stones to Philadelphia next summer.The Stones will say 'Hey, hey you got me rocking now' on June 4, 2019 at Lincoln Financial Field.They are bringing their 'No Filter Tour' to the States after a successful run overseas.Tickets go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10 a.m.