Romeo & Juliet Ticket Sweepstakes

ONE OF HISTORY'S MOST ENDURING LOVE STORIES
Of the many versions of Shakespeare's timeless love story, Sir Kenneth Macmillan's masterful ballet is considered one of the 20th century's greatest adaptations. With its emotional choreography and Prokofiev's famous score, this moving tale of star-crossed lovers that is sure to stay with you long after you leave the Academy of Music.
LOCATION

Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
DURATION

2 hours, 50 minutes / 2 intermissions

DATES
7:30 PM | Thursday, October 11
7:30 PM | Friday, October 12
2:00 PM | Saturday, October 13
8:00 PM | Saturday, October 13

2:00 PM | Sunday, October 14
11:00 AM | Friday, October 19
7:30 PM | Friday, October 19
2:00 PM | Saturday, October 20
8:00 PM | Saturday, October 20
2:00 PM | Sunday, October 21

