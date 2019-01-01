ROSE PARADE

Rose Parade 2019: Small fire erupts on float as procession makes its way through Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

PASADENA, Calif. --
A small fire erupted on a Rose Parade float Tuesday morning as the annual procession was making its way through Pasadena, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on the Chinese American Heritage Foundation's train float at the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and West Green Street.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the float was towed by a heavy-duty truck. No injuries were immediately reported.

The disabled float briefly brought the parade to a halt at the scene. Marching bands and other participants then began streaming past the float as the popular event continued.

A tweet from the parade's official Twitter account thanked spectators for their patience and cooperation with law enforcement.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrose paradefirePasadenaLos Angeles County
ROSE PARADE
1,500 officers expected at Rose Parade, Rose Bowl
Toddler who gave gift of life from NJ to be honored in Rose Parade
Raul Rodriguez, Rose Parade designer, dies at 71
Organ donors and families honored at Rose Parade
More rose parade
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars after end of tour
3 visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in dumpster
Philly's first homicide of 2019 occurs minutes into new year
AccuWeather: Blustery, Mild New Year's Day
Mummers start New Year's strut down Broad Street
Parking restrictions, road closures for today's Mummers Parade
Sheriff: Girl, 7, shot and killed in 'unprovoked' attack
Pair wanted in Maryland slaying arrested in Delaware
Court strikes down NJ graduation test requirements
Show More
New year means higher Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls, again
Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase
Suspect sought after 3 shot in Hunting Park restaurant
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel after NYE crash
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
More News