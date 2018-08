EMBED >More News Videos In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr said she definitely feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne."

Roseanne Barr says she may come back to television.In a podcast, the comedian said she really likes one of the offers she's received since her show's cancellation. ABC canceled the show after Barr tweeted a racist comment about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in which she suggests Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement following the decision to cancel the show: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."Hulu and the Laff comedy channel followed by pulling re-runs of Roseanne from their schedules.Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.ABC said it plans to air a spinoff of "Roseanne," called "The Conners."-----