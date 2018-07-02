ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Roseanne Barr says she's considering offer to return to TV

Roseanne Barr says she likes an offer she's received to return to television. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Roseanne Barr says she may come back to television.

In a podcast, the comedian said she really likes one of the offers she's received since her show's cancellation.

ABC canceled the show after Barr tweeted a racist comment about former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett in which she suggests Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement following the decision to cancel the show: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Hulu and the Laff comedy channel followed by pulling re-runs of Roseanne from their schedules.

Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.

ABC said it plans to air a spinoff of "Roseanne," called "The Conners."
In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr said she definitely feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne."



