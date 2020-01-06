golden globe awards

Russell Crowe skips Golden Globes to protect family from fires in Australia

Actor Russell Crowe attends the premiere of the ShowTime limited series "The Loudest Voice" at the Paris Theatre on Monday, June 24, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Danny Clemens
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Russell Crowe was not present to accept his Golden Globe Award Sunday evening, choosing instead to remain in Australia to protect his family from the devastating fires that continue to rage in the country.

Crowe, who was born in New Zealand but also spent portions of his childhood in Australia, won the award for best actor in a limited series for his work in the Showtime series "The Loudest Voice."

Jennifer Aniston, who presented the award with co-star Reese Witherspoon, explained Crowe's absence and then read a prepared statement Crowe had sent in the event he won: "Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique, amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you."

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Golden Globes winners, nominees

As of Sunday, the fires across Australia had scorched an area twice the size of the state of Maryland, killing at least 24 people and destroying thousands of homes.

Crowe has addressed the bush fires on social media repeatedly throughout the fire season. He detailed his fundraising efforts, saying he would donate $5,000 to various New South Wales Rural Fire Service brigades fighting the blazes. He wrote: "I want to thank the volunteers all over the state and all over the country that work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showshollywoodtelevisionaustraliagolden globe awardsdisasterwildfireclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
The Golden Globes dress that took 800 hours to build
Golden Globes 2020 red carpet: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
Show More
Upper Darby High School reverses public ban on sporting events
2-day search effort for missing New Jersey girl
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News