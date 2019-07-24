Rutger Hauer, actor of 'Blade Runner' fame, has died at 75

NEW YORK -- Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialized in menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in "Blade Runner" opposite Harrison Ford, has died. He was 75.Hauer's agent, Steve Kenis, says the actor died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.Hauer's roles included a terrorist in "Nighthawks" with Sylvester Stallone, a former CEO of Wayne Enterprises in "Batman Begins," and he was in the big-budget 1985 fantasy "Ladyhawke." He won a supporting-actor Golden Globe award in 1988 for "Escape from Sobibor."In "Blade Runner," he played the murderous replicant Roy Batty on a desperate quest to prolong his artificially shortened life in post-apocalyptic, 21st-century Los Angeles.