ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is joining LeBron James and the "Space Jam 2" team.

LOS ANGELES --
"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler is joining LeBron James and the "Space Jam 2" team.

James' production company SpringHill Entertainment tweeted Wednesday that Coogler will produce the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured Michael Jordan alongside Warner Bros.' animated characters.


"Random Acts of Flyness" creator Terence Nance will direct James, and Bugs Bunny, in the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter which first reported the news, production is tentatively slated to being in 2019 during the NBA off season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovielebron jamesLos Angeles LakersNBAsportsentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Sesame Street Workshop denies claims that Bert and Ernie are gay
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Troopers fired at murder suspect after chase, crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
'Multiple victims' reported in Maryland shooting
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
New Jersey man says FanDuel owes him $82K
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
Fire destroys vacant home in Millville
Study: Yogurts may contain more sugar than expected
Neighbors want naked man to put on clothes
More News