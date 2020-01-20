SAG awards

SAG Awards: List of winners

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Fleabag" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jan. 19, 2020. (Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the award show's ability to forecast the Oscars looks cloudy.

Stars were arriving on the red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show began at 8 p.m. EST.

The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations
Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.

TELEVISION WINNERS



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Robert De Niro
