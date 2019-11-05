Santa has arrived in Philly! See when he's coming to your mall

In fact, jolly ol' St. Nick already arrived at a couple malls the day after Halloween.
And he's scheduled to make his appointments at other malls in the Delaware Valley by the end of next week.
Here's a list of where and when you can find Santa this holiday season (and, yes, we've checked it twice). The date, unless otherwise noted, means the first day of his appearances at that location.
Pennsylvania
King of Prussia Mall - The Court - November 1
Montgomery Mall - November 1
Oxford Valley Mall - November 8
Willow Grove Park Mall - November 8
Springfield Mall - November 9
Neshaminy Mall - November 9
Plymouth Meeting Mall - November 9
Philadelphia Mills - November 15
Even more locations to see Santa:
Dilworth Park - November 29 only
Franklin Square - Arrives November 29, then Saturdays, November 30 - December 21
And of course - Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear during the 100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Ben Franklin Parkway on Thanksgiving Day (see last year's appearance in the video below).
New Jersey
Deptford Mall - November 6
Cherry Hill Mall - November 9
Moorestown Mall - November 9
Delaware
Christiana Mall - November 9
Concord Mall - November 16
Let us know on social media if you see Santa anywhere else in the Philly area!