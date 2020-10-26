arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.



"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryu.s. & worldpoliticsotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
WATCH: Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
From Hollywood to Washington: Celebs who've held political office
Arnold Schwarzenegger out of hospital after heart procedure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park dies
Woman found dead, stabbed in Philly apartment fire
Trump scheduled to make 3 stops in Pa. today, one in Hanover
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, A Bit Milder Today
Teens injured after car rolls over into Manayunk construction site
Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen into hurricane soon
Show More
7th grader threatened with arrest for missing Zoom classes
Hearse parade aims to bring awareness to gun violence
Historic Colebrookdale Railroad reopens magical train ride experience
Senate votes to advance Amy Coney Barrett; confirmation expected Monday
Dancing, haircuts at early voting centers in Philly
More TOP STORIES News