lottery

Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at a Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia has sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery reports.

The $3 Million Cash Game scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa at 8220 W. Bartram Avenue.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the $3 Million Cash is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery's website or downloading the Official App.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

If you have the winning ticket, you are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouthwest philadelphiajackpotwawalottery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
New employee allegedly steals $17,000 on very first day of work
Powerball Results: 1 ticket hits $394M jackpot
Powerball jackpot at $394M for drawing tonight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details after 4 people found dead in Delaware tents
Mom, daughter enter not guilty pleas to killing 5 family members
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Casino robbery suspects targeted patrons, employees: Police
Crossing guard killed while shoving children out of vehicle's path
N.J. wrestling coach charged with sexually assaulting teenager
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood Hills shooting: Sources
Show More
AccuWeather: Chilly Breeze Today, Colder On Thursday
'RHONJ' star accused of using fake photo for house-flipping business
Day 2 of deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Officer takes girl to daddy-daughter dance after her father passed away
Bensalem police to ride on school buses to catch reckless drivers
More TOP STORIES News