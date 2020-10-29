CMA Awards

2020 CMA Awards performers include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Florida Georgia Line

The biggest names in country music are coming together in one room, safely, for the first time this year.
Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Eric Church are all set to take the stage for the 54th Annual CMA Awards.

The award show will mark the first time the biggest names in country music are coming together in one room.



Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will also perform together for an emotional tribute, the Country Music Association announced. Rucker will take the stage again alongside Lady A for another performance.

See also: Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to host 2020 CMA Awards on ABC

Additional performers include Gabby Barrett with Charlie Puth, Ashley McBryde and Rascal Flatts. Thomas Rhett will return to the CMA stage for a performance alongside McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

CLICK HERE for the full list of nominees for the 54th Annual CMA Awards

Watch the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
