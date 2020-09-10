emmys

Emmys 2020: Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox & Lin-Manuel Miranda to appear at 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Count Von Count from "Sesame Street," Morgan Freeman, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, D-Nice, Randall Park, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart and Jason Sudeikis are all set to appear at the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC this weekend, the network announced Wednesday.

Previously announced appearances include Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. is also scheduled to make her Emmys debut performing during the "In Memoriam" segment, ABC and the Television Academy announced last week.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

Additional celebrity appearances are expected to be announced soon.

"Watchmen," cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 Emmy nominations in July. The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Emmy nominees.

Tune in to On The Red Carpet at the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20, (check local listings) and watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
