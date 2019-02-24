OSCARS

Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Selma Blair steps out with cane at Vanity Fair Oscar party

LOS ANGELES --
Four months after revealing she has multiple sclerosis, actress Selma Blair stepped out onto the red carpet in a stunning, multi-colored gown and cape, walking with the help of a cane.

The actress, notable for her work in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," "Brown's Requiem," and "Hellboy," revealed her MS diagnosis in October.

The 46-year-old Blair was in attendance for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, earning praise and cheers on social media.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionsaward showscelebrityacademy awards
OSCARS
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Olivia Colman wins best actress Oscar for 'The Favourite'
Oscars 2019: Everything you need to know
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Mahershala Ali, Regina King win big
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Bradley Cooper among Oscar noms with local ties
Man, 25, shot in neck on South Street
Disney drops new 'Lion King' teaser trailer
Fans flock to diner where Bradley Cooper filmed movie
AccuWeather: Wind Whipped Monday
Authorities: Man held women captive, forced them into prostitution
Show More
'Swatting' incident led to massive police response in Upland
Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Tredyffrin Township
I-95 crash leaves Millville teen dead, 4 others injured
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
How the voting works at the Oscars
More News