Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized Monday night.Police say an unknown person wrote the words "serial rapist" on the star.Cosby was found guilty in April of sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.The disgraced comedian, who remains on house arrest, is facing as much as a decade in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.------