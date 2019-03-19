"Sesame Street" deserted island challenge sparks debate

You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019

A challenge from "Sesame Street" has quickly become a Twitter trend and a source for debate among Muppet fans across the country.The account for the children's show posted the question:"You're stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why?"Those going with Grover say they would be to get his alter-ego, Super Grover, to save the day.Other says Cookie Monster would bring plenty of snacks to the island.Grover was a top trend in Philadelphia and Chicago. While in New York, it's Cookie Monster.