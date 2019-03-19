Arts & Entertainment

"Sesame Street" deserted island challenge sparks debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Fans debate Sesame Street's deserted island challenge. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2019.

A challenge from "Sesame Street" has quickly become a Twitter trend and a source for debate among Muppet fans across the country.

The account for the children's show posted the question:

"You're stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why?"



Those going with Grover say they would be to get his alter-ego, Super Grover, to save the day.

Other says Cookie Monster would bring plenty of snacks to the island.

Grover was a top trend in Philadelphia and Chicago. While in New York, it's Cookie Monster.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsesame street
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Philly's iconic Trocadero to close this spring
Temple and Villanova teams head out to begin March Madness
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Naked man walking around University of Delaware arrested
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool Today
Firefighters battle barn fire in Upper Pittsgrove, New Jersey
Show More
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
Delaware woman accused of faking own abduction
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Temple student awarded prestigious scholarship while battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News