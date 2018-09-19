Sesame Street Workshop denies claims that Bert and Ernie are gay

The Sesame Street Workshop is denying claims from a former writer that the iconic muppet roommates and buddies "Bert and Ernie" are gay.Mark Saltzman told LGBTQ lifestyle website "Queerty" that he compared Bert and Ernie to his own same-sex relationship.The comment sent Twitter buzzing about the news.However, Sesame Street Workshop, the company that produces the popular show, responded in a tweet by saying the characters are muppets and do not have a sexual orientation.------