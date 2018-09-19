Sesame Street Workshop denies claims that Bert and Ernie are gay

The Sesame Street Workshop is denying claims from a former writer that the iconic muppet roommates and buddies "Bert and Ernie" are gay.
Mark Saltzman told LGBTQ lifestyle website "Queerty" that he compared Bert and Ernie to his own same-sex relationship.
The comment sent Twitter buzzing about the news.
However, Sesame Street Workshop, the company that produces the popular show, responded in a tweet by saying the characters are muppets and do not have a sexual orientation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldsesame street
entertainmentu.s. & worldsesame street