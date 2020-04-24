Shakira completes ancient philosophy course at University of Pennsylvania

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

Acabo de graduarme de un curso de filosofía antigua. Ya sé que mis hobbies no son prácticos pero me tomó horas después de poner a dormir a los niños. Gracias a Platón, sus predecesores y a la Universidad de Pennsylvania (@Penn) por la “diversión” de estas 4 semanas! pic.twitter.com/TwPZ4u0lwZ — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shakira is proving she is more than just an international pop star.She said she completed a four-week online course, Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors, at the University of Pennsylvania.The Grammy Award winning singer made the announcement on social media Thursday."I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month!" she wrote.Shakira posted images of her celebration and the course certificate.On Twitter, her announcement has received more than 12, 000 retweets.On Instagram, close to 700,000 people have given Shakira's achievement a like.The class was authorized by Penn through Coursera, an online learning platform for higher education.