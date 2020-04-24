Arts & Entertainment

Shakira completes ancient philosophy course at University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shakira is proving she is more than just an international pop star.

She said she completed a four-week online course, Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors, at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Grammy Award winning singer made the announcement on social media Thursday.

"I know... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month!" she wrote.



Shakira posted images of her celebration and the course certificate.

On Twitter, her announcement has received more than 12, 000 retweets.

On Instagram, close to 700,000 people have given Shakira's achievement a like.



The class was authorized by Penn through Coursera, an online learning platform for higher education.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiauniversity of pennsylvaniamusic news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Understanding the numbers to reopen Pennsylvania
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
NJ tops 105,000 total COVID-19 cases
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
AccuWeather: Dreary Sunday
Show More
Delaware officials announce 12 new deaths in COVID-19 update
Pa. residents report issues while filing for unemployment
Adam Joseph's Berry Blast - For kids and adults!
Man shot in the head in Salem, NJ
2 men in serious condition after Philly shooting
More TOP STORIES News