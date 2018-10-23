ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Shark Tank' backs invention of New York City firefighter who died of cancer, pitched by his kids

The sharks on "Shark Tank" are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer

The sharks on "Shark Tank" are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping clean up the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Keith Young's children on Sunday pitched his Cup Board Pro, a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for cleanup. The 53-year-old died in March, months before the ABC show taped the segment.

His children explained their dad had to delay his project because their mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in August 2012.

The panel decided to invest $100,000 in the project and pledged to donate any proceeds to support firefighters who have illnesses related to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Contestants on the show try to persuade the panel to invest in their ideas.

