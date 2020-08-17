Sharon Stone asks for prayers for sister battling COVID-19

The 62-year-old actress revealed that both her grandmother and godmother have died of the coronavirus. Now, her sister and brother-in-law are in the hospital battling COVID-19.
"My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives," Stone said in a video posted on Instagram. "My sister is not doing well."
Stone pointed out that in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law reside, people cannot get tested for the virus unless they are symptomatic. Furthermore, results are delivered five days after taking the test, leading to delayed treatment.
"One of you non-mask wearers did this," Stone captioned a picture of her sister's hospital room.
Stone emphasized that her sister has a weakened immune system due to her disease and only went out to go to the pharmacy.
The actress also reposted a picture from her sister, Kelly Stone's account.
"We thought COVID wouldn't and couldn't find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human," the caption read. "Now fighting for a breath. You don't want COVID."
Stone asked her followers to send prayers to Kelly and her husband, Bruce, and was met with many messages of support.
"I am so so sorry. You have suffered so much loss. I am praying every day for your sister and brother in law to recover quickly from this insidious virus. I send you all my love," actress Debra Messing said.
"I'm sorry for your unimaginable heartache but I'm so appreciative that you made this video," actress Alyssa Milano, who recently revealed her positive test results for COVID-19 antibodies, responded.
