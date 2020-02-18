Shows and exhibits to celebrate Black History Month in Philly

From an Underground Railroad museum to a photo exhibit on Selma, Alabama, and plays recognizing the nation's slavery past, we round up a number of ways to remember the history and celebrate African American culture all over the region.
Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein | Exhibit info and tickets | Facebook
Brandywine River Museum of Art
1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317
610-388-2700
The Underground Railroad Museum | Events and tickets
Belmont Mansion
2000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-878-8844
My General Tubman | Show schedule and tickets
Arden Theatre
Through March 15th
40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215-922-1122
Rachel | Cast and tickets | Facebook
Quintessence Theatre Group
7137 Germantown Ave., (Mt. Airy) Philadelphia, Pa. 19119
215-987-4450