Shows and exhibits to celebrate Black History Month in Philly

We're midway through February but there's still plenty of time and events for you to celebrate Black History Month.From an Underground Railroad museum to a photo exhibit on Selma, Alabama, and plays recognizing the nation's slavery past, we round up a number of ways to remember the history and celebrate African American culture all over the region.1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317610-388-27002000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131215-878-8844Through March 15th40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106215-922-11227137 Germantown Ave., (Mt. Airy) Philadelphia, Pa. 19119215-987-4450