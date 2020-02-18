Arts & Entertainment

Shows and exhibits to celebrate Black History Month in Philly

By and Wendy Daughenbaugh
We're midway through February but there's still plenty of time and events for you to celebrate Black History Month.

From an Underground Railroad museum to a photo exhibit on Selma, Alabama, and plays recognizing the nation's slavery past, we round up a number of ways to remember the history and celebrate African American culture all over the region.

Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein | Exhibit info and tickets | Facebook
Brandywine River Museum of Art
1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317
610-388-2700

The Underground Railroad Museum | Events and tickets
Belmont Mansion

2000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-878-8844


My General Tubman | Show schedule and tickets
Arden Theatre
Through March 15th

40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215-922-1122

Rachel | Cast and tickets | Facebook
Quintessence Theatre Group
7137 Germantown Ave., (Mt. Airy) Philadelphia, Pa. 19119
215-987-4450
