ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Country star Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut --
Grammy-winning country music star Gretchen Wilson has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Wilson has been charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport, in Windsor Locks, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson, she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance."

The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.
Wilson, of Lebanon, Tennessee, is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentarrestsingingentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teenager arrested in high school star athlete's killing
Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Police release more details in fatal West Phila. hit-and-run
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect due in court Wednesday
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
Show More
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Arrest warrant issued for forgery suspect in Chester County
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Shower Today
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Flooding leads to water rescues in Lehigh Valley
More News