Singing cops take the stage at Brad Paisley concert in Massachusetts

Singing cops take the stage at Brad Paisley concert in Massachusetts.

Two Boston police officers known for their "cop pool karaoke," got the attention of a country music star.

Officers Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty took the stage at Brad Paisley's concert in Massachusetts.

Paisley invited them on stage after hearing about their singing.

The officers say you can expect another video from them around the holiday season.

