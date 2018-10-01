Smile big: The 4 best comedy clubs in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comedy clubs in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're looking for a good laugh.
1. The N Crowd
Photo: malikah u./Yelp
Topping the list is The N Crowd. Located at 2030 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, this is the highest-rated comedy club in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.
Visitors can expect shows that are entirely unscripted with lots of audience participation. According to its website, The N Crowd has performed over 800 times in Philadelphia as well as at improv festivals in Toronto, Richmond, Baltimore and North Carolina. The comedy destination has won titles like "Best Comedy Club" on the Philly Hot List several times over the past decade.
2. CSz Philadelphia - Home of ComedySportz
Photo: CSZ PHILADELPHIA - HOME OF COMEDYSPORTZ/Yelp
Next up is Rittenhouse's CSz Philadelphia - Home of ComedySportz, situated at 2030 Samsom St. With 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club has proven to be a local favorite.
For those who are unfamiliar, this show, which has been running for 25 years, features two teams of improvisers competing for points by playing a series of improv games, similar to what you may have seen on TV's "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" The show includes a referee, governs the action, calling the fouls and keeping the match moving at a blistering pace, per its website. Some fans will even wind up on stage.
3. Good Good Comedy Theatre
Photo: breanna b./Yelp
Chinatown's Good Good Comedy Theatre, located at 215 N. 11th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the comedy spot 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews. Visitors can expect a BYOB black box theater that houses up to four wildly different live comedy shows per night, including stand-up, sketch, improv, storytelling and everything in between.
4. Philly Improv Theater
Photo: philly improv theater/Yelp
Philly Improv Theater, a comedy club, specialty school and performing arts spot in Rittenhouse's Adrienne Theatre, is another go-to, with four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. In addition to hosting more than 1,000 performances annually (find a full list of shows here), the theater offers improv, sketch comedy writing and stand-up classes. Head over to 2030 Sansom St. to see for yourself.