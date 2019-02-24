OSCARS

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler target Oscars 2019 nominees with pickup lines

EMBED </>More Videos

"Roma's on Netflix? What next? My microwave makes a movie?" Tina Fey (center) joked, alongside (from left) Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler at the 91st Oscars.

LOS ANGELES --
They might not have been the hosts of the 91st Oscars, but Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's hilarious pickup lines left us wishing they were!

The SNL alumni and seasoned award show hosts followed a rocking performance by Queen Sunday night to present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

The comedy queens did not disappoint with their trademark tongue-in-cheek wisecracks, often at the expense of celebrities in the audience.

"Hey Chadwick Boseman, Wa-kanda plans do you got later?" Rudolph said, to raucous laughter.

Check out the video above to see who else the trio targeted in their would-be Oscars opening monologue.
