Social media helping healthcare workers cope during COVID-19 pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center nurse Casey Francis shared a video of her colleague playing the violin inside the hospital on Facebook to spread light during a dark time.

"To know that it's worldwide, it's not just in this specific area and hey let's reach out to our friends in New York," said Francis. "Let's reach out to our friends on the West Coast, let's send them some love."

Social media has become therapy for many healthcare workers on the frontline of the war against COVID-19. Healthcare workers at Chester County Hospital posted a fun video to show colleagues they're all in this together.

"The message is people are trying to find ways to stay positive and hopeful, said nurse practitioner Brandi Brockman. "Obviously this work is not easy right now and what makes it harder is we don't know all of the answers."

We talked to Dr. Steve Joffe from Penn School of Medicine who points out there are some pitfalls to avoid.

"Anything that is violations of privacy or confidentiality would be a problem," Joffe said.

But fortunately most posts have been about solidarity.
