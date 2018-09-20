ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini console with pre-loaded games

EMBED </>More Videos

Sony Playstation releasing mini version of its original console

It's game on for fans of the throwback PlayStation.

Sony is releasing a mini console called PlayStation Classic that will come loaded with 20 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4 and more.

The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system, the company says.

It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3, 25 years after the original debuted.

Nintendo has released similar smaller version of their classic consoles in the past few years.

EMBED More News Videos

Mini Super Nintendo coming in September. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2017.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentplaystationvideo gamegamesentertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sesame Street Workshop denies claims that Bert and Ernie are gay
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
Emmys Highlights: Surprise proposal, Betty White honored, Fonz wins
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Troopers fired at murder suspect after chase, crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
New Jersey man says FanDuel owes him $82K
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
Show More
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
Fire destroys vacant home in Millville
Study: Yogurts may contain more sugar than expected
Neighbors want naked man to put on clothes
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at zoo
More News