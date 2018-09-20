Sony is releasing a mini console called PlayStation Classic that will come loaded with 20 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4 and more.
The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system, the company says.
It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3, 25 years after the original debuted.
Nintendo has released similar smaller version of their classic consoles in the past few years.
