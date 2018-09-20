EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2151275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mini Super Nintendo coming in September. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 26, 2017.

It's game on for fans of the throwback PlayStation.Sony is releasing a mini console called PlayStation Classic that will come loaded with 20 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4 and more.The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system, the company says.It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3, 25 years after the original debuted.Nintendo has released similar smaller version of their classic consoles in the past few years.-----