Sound of Music Ticket Sweepstakes

SOUND OF MUSIC @ THE PLAYHOUSE



"Sparkling, fresh and lively." - Los Angeles TimesTHE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A brand new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss" and the title song.THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp.THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when "The Sound of Music Live!" aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.