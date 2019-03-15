South Jersey country singer could be next American Idol

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- She wants to be a country music star and she's been around the country making her dreams come true. This weekend, Turnersville native Payton Taylor will take her talents to American Idol!Payton Taylor moved her whole family to Nashville to pursue country music. Her sister, Taryn Coccia, has a similar dream. They both auditioned for last year's season of Idol, but mutually dropped out to avoid competing with each other. Coccia encouraged her sister to try out again while she is busy in the studio this year.Taylor, away from home in South Jersey, says she misses Wawa and has a hard time explaining what a "Mummer" is.See if she's headed to Hollywood on American Idol this Sunday at 8pm on 6abc!