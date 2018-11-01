ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie say 'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Minnie Driver and John Ross Bowie about their show "Speechless."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Now part of ABC's all new TGIF, Speechless is in its third season.

"It's fun for me, because I remember as someone who lived in the United States in the late 80s and early 90s, I remember the TGIF lineup and I was a big Perfect Strangers fan and Minnie is just kind of along for the ride," said John Ross Bowie, who plays Jimmy DiMeo.

"I just didn't know what it was at all," said Minnie Driver, Maya DiMeo. "Thank Goodness It's Fabulous, Thank God It's...I just missed it. It's cool being part of the second wave."

You'll have to watch the video to see Driver do her best "Steve Urkel" impression.

Driver says that she's so pleased to see the show succeed because she sees it as a reflection of the kind of conversation Americans want to be having and said it gives her hope. "I feel like we're a part of something kind, and good and that is a good place to be in a kind of hard time I think.

As this season moves along "Maya" and "Jimmy" have to deal with the fact that JJ is preparing for college. Their kids are growing up.

"Mason is a giant, our middle child is 6'1" now, it's absurd, he towers over us," Bowie said.



Driver says that viewers should stay tuned because there is a very funny episode about their characters doing a project together to connect, but there's an ulterior motive.

"The way in which you find your way back to each other when it's hard, that in our show is what's funny," Driver said.

Don't miss "Speechless" Fridays at 8:30/7:30c as part of the new TGIF programming block on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC Primetimetgif
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Ariana Grande bringing 'Sweetener' tour to Philadelphia
3 comedy events to keep you laughing in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Upper Darby High on lockdown; gun reported on campus
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Action News Morning Update
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
Show More
Teenager shot and killed in Germantown
Gas leak forces closure of 2 Central Bucks schools
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Water main breaks closes road in South Philadelphia
More News