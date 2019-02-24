OSCARS

Spike Lee gets 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman' as winner of best adapted screenplay

Director Spike Lee won his first competitive Academy Award as "BlacKkKlansman" was named the winner of the best adapted screenplay at the 2019 Oscars.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Lee started out his acceptance speech with some profanity, telling producers not to start the clock on his speech. Winners have been allotted 90 seconds for their speech from the time their names are called.

Lee read from a two-page letter that tied together history and the years 1619 and 2019, along with his own story.

The writer-director shared the award with Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott.

Lee received the award from Samuel L. Jackson, who has appeared in Lee's film. Jackson ribbed Lee at the outset of his presentation along with actress Brie Larson, reciting the score of the Knicks game, who notched a rare win Sunday night.
