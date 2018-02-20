Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching! https://t.co/sgRhOguHhs — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) February 19, 2018

Sylvester Stallone has a message for the Philadelphia Eagles: "Keep punching Philly!"

Sylvester Stallone is alive and well. Just ask him.The 'Rocky' star was targeted by a death hoax online.On Monday, Stallone shared a graphic of the apparent Facebook hoax post.The actor tweeted, "Please ignore this stupidity... Alive and well and happy and healthy... Still punching!"He followed that up with an Instagram video of him playing with his daughters."Locking my daughters outside during a slight hail storm... It's so great to be back from the Dead!!!" Stallone said.Stallone is currently working on the sequel to the film 'Creed.'He recently sent the Philadelphia Eagles a congratulatory message saying, "Yo Eagles! Incredibly proud of you!"------