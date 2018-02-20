ENTERTAINMENT

Sylvester Stallone responds to death hoax, 'alive and well'

Sylvester Stallone poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Creed' in London, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sylvester Stallone is alive and well. Just ask him.

The 'Rocky' star was targeted by a death hoax online.

On Monday, Stallone shared a graphic of the apparent Facebook hoax post.

The actor tweeted, "Please ignore this stupidity... Alive and well and happy and healthy... Still punching!"



He followed that up with an Instagram video of him playing with his daughters.

"Locking my daughters outside during a slight hail storm... It's so great to be back from the Dead!!!" Stallone said.



Stallone is currently working on the sequel to the film 'Creed.'

He recently sent the Philadelphia Eagles a congratulatory message saying, "Yo Eagles! Incredibly proud of you!"

EMBED More News Videos

Sylvester Stallone has a message for the Philadelphia Eagles: "Keep punching Philly!"



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsylvester stallone
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News