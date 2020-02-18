Arts & Entertainment

Star-studded Selena concert set for May in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Selena fans, get ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to celebrate the Queen of Tejano music with a tribute concert called "Selena Veinticinco Años."

This year marks 25 years since the iconic Tejano singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9. The tickets, which are currently on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan antoniotexasconcertcelebritymemorial concertselena
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New archbishop installed as head of Philadelphia archdiocese
4 found dead inside tent in Delaware woods: Police
Police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation
Investigators say abducted 6-year-old SC girl died from asphyxiation
Jury returns split verdict in trial of fmr. Temple University frat president
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
Suspect arrested in South Philly stabbing near Chickie's & Pete's
Show More
CHOP pediatric neurologist, Bryn Mawr ER nurse competing in Olympic marathon trials
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Del. delivery driver charged with raping teenager
More TOP STORIES News