Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: First look at the Millennium Falcon

We got a FIRST look at what guests can expect when they board the Millennium Falcon @starwars Galaxy Edge! @6abcmike was the pilot, I was his wingman... and yes because of me, we had 1200 collisions on this ride. 🤪 More on the anchor attraction in the Land of Batuu at 11 @6abc pic.twitter.com/4hhMmKI8np — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 28, 2019

I have the whole platform to myself now! 😝 We’re live at 11 talking about the #MilleniumFalcon ride. Tune in on @6abc, you won’t want to miss it! @starwars pic.twitter.com/9Tkf1lq3xa — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 28, 2019

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- This is the long-awaited Millennium Falcon ride.Action News photographer Mike Niklauski was the pilot, our Christie Ileto attempted to steer.The three-minute ride literally allows guests to climb into the cockpit and take control of the Falcon as a pilot, engineer, or gunner."Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run allows our guests to pilot the Millenium Falcon, for many of our Stars Wars fans, that's going to be an amazing experience in itself," said Senior Project coordinator, Greg Johnson.Before boarding the spacecraft, you weave through the queue where cargo gets loaded.The interactive experience allows guests to become the lead in their own Star Wars film.And by years end, the Rise of the Resistance Ride will be a co-anchor attraction."This one will put you in the middle of a big battle between the Resistance and the First Order," said Johnson.We got a sneak peek inside the second ride where guests will could even find themselves facing off with Kylo Ren.And die-hard fans can't wait.Fortunately, we did not face off with Kylo Ren, but the smuggling mission on the Falcon was nothing short of thrilling.