Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge a reflection of long partnership between Disney, Lucasfilm

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With the stroke of a pen in 2012, the "Star Wars" galaxy merged with the Disney universe.

The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of Lucasfilm not only meant more installments of the film franchise in theaters, but also more "Star Wars" in the theme parks.

But the history of the two companies working together dates back to the early 1980s, according to Disney expert David Koenig.

"At the time Disney was making movies like 'The Fox and the Hound' and 'Herbie Goes Bananas,' things that didn't really lend themselves to lasting theme park attractions," Koenig said.

So they cut a deal, bringing the attraction Star Tours to Disneyland in 1987.

But now, the Disney-Lucasfilm relationship is soaring to a whole new level. And a whole new land, thanks to that 2012 deal between "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger.

At 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is the largest expansion in Disneyland history.

Visitors will arrive on a brand-new system called Batuu.

Announced in 2015, construction began in 2016. Now opening day is almost here.

Many Disneyland cast members have already toured this remote outpost but you won't find too much about it on social media. Disney is keeping most things secret.

What we can tell you is the public will be able to buy an alcoholic drink for the first time at Disneyland, at Oga's Cantina.

And they'll be able to walk inside the Millennium Falcon, where R2-D2 and Chewbacca played holochess.

You might even come across the dianoga, the creature that took up residence in the Death Star's trash compactor.

Disney says there will be surprises around every corner.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens to the public at Disneyland on Friday, May 31. Its counterpart opens at Disney World in Florida on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
