WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
entertainment
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sweepstakes
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5636253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
These are the Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies hitting the big screen in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
entertainment
6abc contests and sweepstakes
disney+ streaming service
star wars
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
RELATED
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sweepstakes
ENTERTAINMENT
Chicago seeks to have Jussie Smollett counterclaim dismissed
South Carolina man who inspired movie 'Radio' dead at 73
Waffles & Hemingway win 'Oddest Couple' Award on GMA
Weekend Happenings - December 13, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves at least one dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
Show More
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
Teacher adopts student from Philadelphia school
More TOP STORIES News