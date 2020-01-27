Oscar nominee luncheon arrivals: Watch live as stars gather in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominees are gathering in Hollywood for the nominee luncheon, an annual tradition taking place this year at the Ray Dolby Ballroom. Watch their live arrivals in the video player above.The annual luncheon is a chance for nominees to informally meet and mingle. During the event, the large group of nominees poses for what's come to be called the "class photo," a group photo showing the dozens of nominees all in one place.In years past, the relaxed event has also included, of course, a meal as well as remarks from Academy officials and others in the filmmaking community. A crash course in giving an acceptance speech is also standard fare at the annual event.